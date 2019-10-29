South Africa: #RWC4All - but Only This Weekend

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

Millions of South Africans will be able to watch Siya Kolisi's Springboks challenge for the honour of becoming Rugby World Cup Champions 2019. Pay channel SuperSport and national broadcaster the SABC reached an agreement to allow Saturday's final between South Africa and England, and Friday's bronze medal match between the All Blacks and Wales, to be shown on SABC 2.

In September the SABC issued a statement, 72 hours before Rugby World Cup 2019 began, that it wouldn't broadcast any matches on TV. The national broadcaster said it couldn't reach an agreement with Multichoice, SuperSport's owners. The pay channel paid tens of millions for the rights to the tournament.

SuperSport was naturally reluctant to give away its most prized product in the ruthless world of sports broadcasting, having paid a premium for it.

But some common sense has prevailed in the national interest as the Boks try to win the title for the third time after their remarkable run to the final.

"The SABC is excited to be able to bring this historic game to the nation, as the public broadcaster recognises the role it plays in social cohesion, nation-building and promoting sports of national interest," SABC group CEO Madoda...

