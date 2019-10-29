Sudan's Sovereign Council Resolves to Review Cases of Detained Rebels

Khartoum — Sudan's Sovereign Council has agreed to review the cases of members of the armed movements detained across the country. The newly established Supreme Council for Peace has decided that political and community consultations should be held among the Sudanese public, to consider their perceptions concerning the comprehensive peace process taking place in the country.

The decision was made during a series of meetings of the Sovereign Council, headed by Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, at the Republican Palace in Khartoum today.

The Supreme Council for Peace, chaired by El Burhan, decided to continue its meetings in order to reach a full vision regarding the next round of negotiations scheduled to start on November 21 in Juba, hosted by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Peace Council Spokesman Mohamed El Taayshi said the attendants endorsed the agreements signed in Juba, and praised the methodology used for the negotiations, as well the role of South Sudan's mediation during the peace talks.

Judiciary

The Sovereign Council also discussed the work of the Special Committee for the Determination of Detainees, Prisoners, and Convicted Persons of the Armed Movements, headed by Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi and Mohamed El Taayshi. The Council emphasised the need to accelerate the pace to close the file.

The Prosecutor of the Darfur Crimes Court, El Fatih Teifour, said in a press statement after the meeting that the committee received lists with names of detained members of armed movements, to review their cases, excluding those held for issues related to Islamic law, retribution, and special rights in accordance with the Constitutional Document.

Chief Justice Nemat Abdallah and the President of the National Commission for Human Rights, Houria Ismail, assured the role of the judiciary and the courts in protecting human rights regarding fair trial and providing suitable venues for trial procedures.

In her meeting today with Ismail, the Chief Justice expressed her keenness to cooperate with the Commission to achieve the highest standards of human rights protection.