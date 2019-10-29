South Africa: Highlands Park Could Compound Lowly Pirates' Crises

Johannesburg — HIGH-flying Highlands Park look set to add to struggling Orlando Pirates' miseries when the two sides clash at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Tuesday evening.

The match could not have come at a worse time for Pirates, with Highlands one of the Absa Premiership's in-form sides and having made Makhulong their fortress.

Owen Da Gama's team is placed fourth in the 16-team table with 14 points, eight less than pace-setters Kaizer Chiefs.

They are going about their business unnoticed and bubbling with confidence following this past weekend's impressive 2-0 victory over Premiership anchors, Chippa United.

With another crisis-torn side in the form of Pirates visiting Makhulong, the Lions of the North would be fancying another set of maximum points, which would catapult them to second on the log.

Hotshot Namibian striker, Peter Shalulile, is not only the trump card for Highlands Park but is the league's leading scorer with six goals.

Sphiwe Msimango and Zimbabwean star Tendai Ndoro were among the goal scorers in the victory against Chippa United and will be licking their lips with the leaky Pirates defence in town.

Pirates are placed a disappointing 10th with nine points from eight matches. They are still reeling from a 1-0 defeat to new boys Stellenbosch.

The Buccaneers have crumbled like a deck of cards, much to the depression of their vocal supporters, ever since the likable Milutin Sredojevic quit to join Egyptian giants, Zamalek Zamalek Sporting Club.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While the Serbian is enjoying success in Egypt, the Pirates ship is sailing on unchartered waters under his successor and former assistant, Rhulani Mokwena.

With Mokwena failing to get the best out of last season's impressive players such as Thembinkosi Lorch, Maliele Vincent Pule and Zambian duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga, the Buccaneers are a pale shadow of the side that pushed champions Mamelodi Sundowns all the way for the title in the past two seasons.

In another midweek fixture, SuperSport United travel to the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium for a date with Bloemfontein Celtic.

The visitors are seventh on the log with 12 points, four ahead of Celtic, who occupy 12th position.

TUESDAY, 29th October

Highlands Park Vs Orlando Pirates, Makhulong Stadium (19:30Hrs)

WEDNESDAY, 30th October

Bloemfontein Celtic Vs SuperSport United, Dr Molemela Stadium (19:30Hrs)

TELKOM KNOCKOUT FIXTURES

FRIDAY, 1st November

- Maritzburg United Vs Highlands Park, Harry Gwala Stadium (20:00Hrs)

SATURDAY, 2nd November

- Kaizer Chiefs Vs Orlando Pirates, Moses Mabhida Stadium (15:00Hrs)

- SuperSport United Vs Golden Arrows, Mbombela Stadium (20:15Hrs)

SUNDAY, 3rd November

- Chippa United Vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (15:00)