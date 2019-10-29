South Africa: SA Promotes 4IR to Solve Socio-Economic Crises

Durban — SOUTH Africa has recognised innovators that find solutions to the country's socio-economic problems through digital transformation and by embracing the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

The winners were announced at the GovTech 2019 conference in Durban.

Competitions were held under auspices of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) ICT Digital Public Service Awards and the 2019 SITA #National Development Plan (NDP) 2030Hackathon.

Rudzambilu Holdings won the National government category for the SITA #NDP2030Hackathon. Krazy Thoughtz won the provincial category while Municipality Alert Systems (UJ) won the local government category.

Ntutule Tshenye, SITA's Acting Chief Executive Officer, acknowledged the entire ITC industry for its support, collaboration and partnership in the GovTech endeavour.

"It starts with hackers who grow into the next layer - our SMME sector - that becomes the businesses who make sure we deliver effectively in the 4IR space," he said.

GovTech 2019, hosted by SITA, opened to the public on Monday a plenary session based around the theme: "Digital transformation: gearing towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and beyond".

SITA ICT Digital Public Service Awards winners:

Digital Social Transformation: winner Technovera Pty Ltd, runner up Rudzambilu Holdings, second runner up Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Digital Education: winner - Eduworks, runner up - Project Isizwe NPO, second runner up - Eyethu National Computer College.

Large ICT company: winner - BoxFusion, runner up - Huawei My Ekurhuleni App, second runner up - MacroComm

Digital Government: winner - Department of Health, KwaZulu-Natal, runner up - Department of Arts and Culture, second runner up - Limpopo Office of the Premier.

ICT Start-up: winner - Uprise Africa, runner up - Providing Real Innovative Youth Opportunities Trading as PRIYO TECH, second runner up - Sokoni Business Market.

Digital Innovator: winner - Durban University of Technology (DUT) , runner up HEDGE-SA.

Digital Woman: winner - Flavalite Innovation Global , runner up - Nkgwete IT Solutions, second runner up - Boniswa Corporate Solutions.

Digital Leadership: Flavalite Innovation Global, runner up - KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, second runner up - Department of Arts and Culture.