Liberian Community of Switzerland Identifies With Islamic School Fire Victims

... Presents a purse of US$848 to bereaved families

On Sunday, October 27, 2019, representatives of Liberians residing in Switzerland, Europe, under the banner of the Liberian Community in Switzerland (LICOS), presented a token of US$848 to bereaved families of the fire disaster which devastated the Qur'an Memorization Center in Bassa Town, Paynesville, Monrovia.

The incident left 26 students, along with two of their instructors, dead on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in the Bassa Town Community, Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

In their presentation statement read on their behalf by a representative in Liberia, the Switzerland-based Liberian group (LICOS), comprising both Muslims and non-Muslims, extended their condolences to the bereaved families through the National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL).

The Diaspora Liberian community in Switzerland expressed sympathy and demonstrated a spirit of solidarity and empathy with the bereaved families and the entire Muslim Community in Liberia.

The presentation was made on Sunday, October 27, on behalf of Swiz-based Liberians by Sheik Oumaru Kamara, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Liberia, who also expressed profound appreciation on behalf of the Muslim Council and all Liberian Muslims for the timely and unforgettable gesture of the Liberian community in Switzerland.

Sheik Mustapha M. Balde, Imam of United Da'wah Ummah (owner of the Qur'an Center), described the fire disaster as "an unfortunate incident that ever occurred early Wednesday, September 18, at Bassa Town in the Paynesville Red-Light community."

The center includes a mosque and a residential building.

Meanwhile, the mosque offers prayer and reading place for the deceased students, their teachers and Muslims in the community. The residential area accommodated both the students and their teachers.

According to several accounts, the fire started around 2:a.m. from a nearby residence, while everyone was deep asleep. Only two students survived the incident, but are currently being treated at a local hospital where they would reportedly remain for "rehabilitation."