Liberia: Cities Alliance Liberia Hosts 3rd City Forum Today

The Cities Alliance Liberia Country Program in partnership with the city corporations of Paynesville and Monrovia (Greater Monrovia) will today, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, host a third City Forum at the Monrovia City Hall, a release has said.

According to the release, community leaders, development partners, national and local authorities will dialogue and build consensus on plans leading to the development of a five to 10-year City Development Strategy (CDS) for Greater Monrovia at the third citywide forum under the auspices of the Cities Alliance Liberia Country Program in partnership with the city corporations of Greater Monrovia.

The city forum is a platform that brings together all stakeholders to exchange ideas and thoughts about the past, present and future of Greater Monrovia, with the goal to improve the living and working conditions of the urban poor, increasing access to essential services and economic opportunities.

This third city forum, according to the release, is expected to engender an inclusive and participatory consensus building about the five to 10-year CDS for Greater Monrovia, which will promote planning and change through meaningful participation of residents and the local private sector.

The outcome of the process leading to the CDS will ensure that results can be achieved that are driven by the beneficiaries focusing on the realities that impact their lives and in the areas that matter most to them.

The CDS is a process and tool to help local governments and their development partners build resilience and lay the basis for economic growth, more cohesive communities, and improved living environments.

Cities Alliance is a global partnership for poverty reduction. It promotes the role of cities in sustainable development through partnerships that are critical to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It brings together organizations with different perspectives and expertise on city issues around common goals, including well run, productive cities which provide opportunities for all residents. Its members include multilateral development organizations, national governments, local government associations, international NGOs, the private sector and foundations and academia.

The Cities Alliance Secretariat is based in Brussels, and is hosted by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).