Liberia: Grand Gedeh County Community College Closed

Normal activities at the Grand Gedeh County Community College (GGCCC) in Garloville, outside Zwedru, the county's political capital, have become nonfunctional since October 16, 2019, with students demanding accreditation for the nursing division under the Health Sciences Department of the college.

GGCCC was established in 2010 by an Act of the 52nd Legislature as a college, published and approved on April 22, 2011, with the objective of primarily serving residents and the local community of Grand Gedeh County.

The college began its regular academic activities in 2013 and has held its 3rd commencement convocation on July 13, 2019, with 102 Liberians and foreigners obtaining associate degrees in different field of studies with the exception of students studying nursing program.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, students blocked the main entrance to the college campus in Garlloville, outside Zwedru, and peacefully matched through the principle streets of Zwedru, a situation that was climaxed with a presentation of a position statement to local authorities at the Zwedru Administrative building, demanding accreditation for the nursing division.

One of the concerned students, Tina Blanyon, of the nursing division, read the statement on behalf of the student government council. Ms. Blanyon said they started classes at the college in 2013 but are yet to graduate with an Associate of Arts (AA) degree in the nursing program.

According to Ms. Tina Blanyon, the Liberia Board of Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM) has conducted two different assessments with the College Nursing Division, with results forwarded to the college president, Dr. Solomon X.Y. Jallayou, and that the outcome is yet to be acted upon.

"The LBNM policy on accreditation for the new school is in complete contradiction to the college's result because the score of 50-79 percent is allowed for probationary accreditation, and we have nine months to meet such standards," student Blanyon said.

"Our action is caused by the LBNM October 2, 2019, communication demanding the closure of the nursing division under the Health Sciences Department until October 2020. Therefore, normal activities will not commence on the campus until accreditation is given to our Nursing Division," the students said.

Paul Neoh, the County Inspector and acting superintendent, accepted the students' statement and promised to forward it to the rightful authority for action.