Liberia: Pres. Weah to Launch Book By Former Pro Tempore Wotorson

29 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By J. Burgess Carter

President George Weah is expected to lead an array of government officials, local and foreign academics as he officially launches a book authored by former Senate Protempore Cletus Segbe Wotorson.

The launching ceremony, which is expected to be graced by other high profile dignitaries, is slated for Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Monrovia City Hall.

According to the former Grand Kru Senator, the book, titled "Acceptance," chronicles his struggles and celebrations of the rewards that trailed.

While calling the book the story of the "Pandakor boy," Wotorson revealed that he tried to replicate the examples of much more experienced Liberian authors, including Professor Tombekai Dempster, Bai T. Moore, Dr. Joseph Saye Guanu, Elwood Dunn, and Dr. Amos Sawyer.

Mr. Wotorson, a geophysicist and retired politician, served as Protemp in the 52nd Legislature.

He said that the title of his book was suggested by a former student, believing that the name would capture Wotorson's entire life-experience while trying to be successful in the Liberian society.

The name Cletus Wotorson started to gain prominence in the early 1970s, especially in the petroleum and mineral sector.

He can be credited for the establishment of the Liberian Petroleum Refinery (Refining) Corporation, eventually becoming its first managing director in the 1980s.

The Grand Kru County (then Grand Cess or Kru Coast Territory) young "jigger toes boy," who journeyed to Monrovia in search of education, did not rest on his aspirations as he attended the best schools in Monrovia those days.

Maybe his biggest success story was when he decided to go abroad to study as a geologist and subsequently a geophysicist; he later became the minister of Lands, Mines and Energy.

On the political scene, Mr. Wotorson attempted as a coalition head for the presidency in the 1997 presidential and proportional general elections.

He went ahead later to represent his native Grand Kru County as a senator, and a few years later as Pro Tempore. But he, along with late River Gee former Senator Frederick Cherue, declined to contest so as to retain their respective posts in the 2014 Special Senatorial Election. His supported candidate (now Senate Pro Tempore) Albert Tugbe Chie won that seat.

As a private citizen, Mr. Wotorson, together with former and retired like-minded colleagues, has since established a consultant firm in the first house he built when he was a young man.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Entertainment
Books
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.