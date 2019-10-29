Liberia: Is Nimba's Sporting Activities Politicized?

29 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
opinion By Ishmael F. Menkor

'County Meet' preparation in limbo

Nimba County sporting activities, especially the preparation for the upcoming (2019/2020) National County Meet, has come to a standstill due to what many described as "political reasons."

Up to now, the county has not recruited any player in terms of selection of players for all the sports, including football (men's), kickball (women's), volleyball and basketball, since the end of the recently held district league.

According to some members of the steering committee, Superintendent David Dorr Cooper, who is charged with the responsibility to appoint committee members, including the chairperson and others, is hesitant to make the selection, because it is being speculated that many of the former committee members are "friends" of Representative Jeremiah Koung. Koung is a political rival to Supt. Cooper for the county's lone senatorial seat that is up for grabs in 2020.

Supt. Cooper, who is yet to openly declare his bid for the coming senatorial election, is being referred to by his supporters as the "incoming senator".

In 2018, the superintendent set up the county meet steering committee as early as September, paving the way for recruitment of new players and, at the same time, lobbying for funds to support the teams.

The steering committee chairman is chosen based on his/her financial capability so as to pre-finance the entire sporting activities before authorities at the Ministry of Youth and Sports or the County Authorities can release the official allotments.

2018 - 2019 Nimba Squad

In the last year encounter, Adonis Menlor headed the committee, but this year's committee is yet to be announced, thereby leaving the entire sporting activities for Nimba's preparation for the upcoming National County Sports Meet in limbo.

Nimba County head coach, Ambra G. Dahn, said the delay in organizing the county players for the upcoming event will certainly hamper the county's preparation and performance.

Dahn said that he did not know when the county authorities will be setting up the steering committee, and who will be the next coach, with just over a month to the start of the event.

However, he said as head of the technical team, he has begun vetting of players, and putting some mechanisms into place so as not to lose sight of any of the county's good players.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.