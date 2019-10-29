South Africa: No Country for Libertarian Men

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion

Libertarians who deny that race should play any significant part in state policy and who would scrap much of protective labour law, or industrial policy are, in effect, at war with the innermost commitments of the Constitution.

The resignation of Mmusi Maimane from the DA has sparked an instructive debate about the place of liberalism and non-racialism in contemporary South Africa; in particular the column by Richard Poplak in this publication and another from Professor Stephen Friedman.

Both highlight an important point: the racist history of this country has ensured that a white male standard is regarded as the yardstick for many, if not most organisations in South Africa. Headhunters or internal HR departments and, as they both argue in the case of the DA, influential members of the party, ensure the appointment of black CEOs and other leadership positions without a comprehensive change of the organisational culture and a concomitant eradication of the dominant white male norm which can also be sustained by Margaret Thatcher-type women. As this is a legal column, much the same can be said about the legal profession, particularly the Bar.

