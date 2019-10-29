Ghana: GJA, Prinpag Mourns GBK Owusu,Opens Book of Condolence At Press Centre

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed shock at the sudden death of veteran journalist Gilbert Banquo Kwame Owusu, popularly known as GBK.

Mr Owusu died last Saturday in Accra after a short illness at age 80.

The death of the veteran is a big loss to the media fraternity in Ghana and the nation as a whole, a press statement issued in Accra by the GJA said in honour of his memory, a Book of Condolence would be opened at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC) in Accra on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

The National Executive of the GJA urged all journalists to endeavour to pay their respect to the fallen media colleague by signing the Book of Condolence.

According to the statement copied to the Ghanaian Times, the Association extended its deepest condolences to the children and family of GBK Owusu and prayed the good Lord to strengthen them in these difficult moments of their lives.

It noted that in all his endeavours, whether related to the media or not, GBK Owusu's friendly disposition, kindheartedness, selflessness and dedication to duty endeared him to many people, both young and old.

Continuing, "Beyond the media boundary, and in the turbulent political arena of the past, he stood in battle with great religious leaders like Prof Kwesi Dickson to wage a relentless fight for the return of Ghana to constitutional rule," the GJA said.

He was the editor of the Christian Messenger and the Presbyterian, both private newspapers published by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, for 34 years.

The late GBK Owusu was a colossus within the media fraternity in Ghana, having been a long-time editor of the two religious newspapers and founding member of the Private Newspaper Owners Association of Ghana (PRINPAG).

He also served as chairperson and member of the GJA's Media Awards Committee for many years, ensuring the promotion of high journalistic standards.

Apart from his editorship, the late GBK Owusu also served for decades as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Christian Council of Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has deeply regretted with sorrow that, the death of Mr GBK Owusu, a pioneering and founding member of PRINPAG and a veteran journalist with 45 years of experience.

He edited both The Christian Messenger and The Presbyterian newspapers for 34 years and following his retirement in the year 2000, he was appointed the first Public Relations Officer for the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by its president, Mr Andrew Edwin Arthur, GBK as he was popularly known, served as a part-time Public Relations Officer for the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ghana, the Mennonite Church Fellowship of Christian Churches in West Africa and the historic Adventist Church of Ghana and finally retired in 2006.

Until his demise last Saturday, October 26, 2019, Mr GBK, was Ghana's Co-ordinator for Free Africa Foundation and Director of Global Cheetah Palm Oil Company Limited in Ghana.