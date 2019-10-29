Ghana: TMA to Introduce Container Levy

Tema — The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) would soon introduce a container levy into its internally generated tax system.

The assembly is therefore discussing the issue with the Meridian Port Services (MPS) Limited to see the best way to introduce the levy.

The introduction formed part of the assembly's new stream of levies to boost revenue for its development agenda.

Speaking at Meet-the-Press series last Friday, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Felix Nii Anang-La, said the assembly last year raked Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of GH¢19 million as compared to GH¢29 million in 2017 and GH¢23 million in 2016 respectively.

He attributed the decline in last year's revenue to the carving out of the new Tema West Municipality from TMA, adding some the revenue generating assets were now part of Tema West Municipality, hence the TMA had to be innovative.

Nii Anang-La said the TMA has also introduced an integrated revenue management system which led to marginal increase in its IGF.

He expressed worry about poor patronage in the payment of property rate and called on the media to help educate residents on the importance of honouring their tax obligations.

Nii Anang-La said 70 kilometres (km) of selected roads in the metropolis were under rehabilitation and 40 km of drains in the metropolis were at various stages of completion.

He added that steel works on 4.6km of drains and concrete road pavement were 50 per cent complete.

The assembly, he said was fencing all public schools in the metropolis to prevent encroachment, adding, 10 of the 53 schools had the fence walls at various stages of completion.

Nii Anang-La noted that the assembly provided GH¢289,443.00 scholarships to 815 tertiary and some third year Senior High School students for the past three years.

He added that the assembly constructed two-storey 12-unit classroom blocks at Community 7 Number One and Two Junior High Schools and also constructed a classroom block at Manhean Presbytery School.

It further distributed 2,000 mono desks to selected basic schools and 2,000 to seven Senior High Schools in the metropolis.