South Africa: Prosecution of Corruption Wrong-Doers and Great Leadership - the Short and Long-Term Steps to Improving Confidence

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion

While the economic focus this week is on the upcoming Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday and the Moody's review on Friday, the long-term path of South Africa will be determined by improving confidence in the country.

A recent survey by RMB Morgan Stanley asked households what reforms were needed to increase their confidence in the economy. Almost 80% of households cited the need to investigate and prosecute officials suspected of corruption.

In a recent speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa estimated that corruption has cost South Africa between R500bn to R1trillion over the last decade. Action in this area is required to improve confidence in the country, boost investment and ultimately growth. The country is tired of waiting for those responsible to be punished.

Between February 2018 and February 2019, the quantum of government guarantees projected to be utilised by state-owned companies by end March 2020 increased from R446bn to R552bn. That R106bn increase in the forecast in a twelve-month period reveals the degradation of state-owned company balance sheets under the Zuma years. Aside from money being stolen, it was also wasted.

Prosecuting the wrong-doers will boost confidence in the short term. Halting corruption and improving the management of state-owned enterprises...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

