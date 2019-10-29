Nigeria: Kaduna Councillor Arrested for Alleged N11 Million Fraud

29 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Kaduna Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a councillor representing Kakuri Hausa Ward, Kaduna South Local Government of Kaduna State, Theophilus Madami, for offences bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds to the tune of Eleven Million Eighty Thousand Naira.

The suspect allegedly approached one Ibrahim Haruna, Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Supplied Services Limited, a distributor of pasta products, with claims that his council needed pasta products for distribution to its citizens.

Consequently, the company, sometime in November 2018, supplied products worth N16.08 million to the suspect who paid a deposit of N5 million, leaving a balance of N11.08 million

After delivery of the goods, he diverted the proceeds to his personal use and refused to pay the balance as agreed, the EFCC stated.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

