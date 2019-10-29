South Africa: Rassie Weighs in On England Haka Controversy

29 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus doesn't think England's reaction to the All Blacks haka this past weekend was disrespectful.

Ahead of last Saturday's Rugby World Cup semi-final - which England won 19-7 - Eddie Jones' men lined up to the haka in a 'V'-shape and had to be told repeatedly by officials to retreat when they crossed the halfway line.

It caused a stir on social media, with reports on Monday suggesting that England could be fined for the actions.

Erasmus, who is preparing for Saturday's final against the English, was asked about the gesture on Tuesday.

"I'm not 100% sure what to make of that," he said.

"We face the haka regularly, twice a year, and we are used to it. We definitely don't feel it gives them an advantage and it doesn't intimidate us.

"It's more of an honour for us to face it. It maybe lifts them a little bit more, and there may be some signs behind that which gives them a little bit more of an advantage - I'm not knowledgeable enough to tell you if it does.

"But it was certainly interesting, it was certainly exciting. It was certainly something new, and it brought some spice to the Test match.

"I don't think it was disrespectful, and it was something new for everyone in world rugby. I wouldn't make a big issue about it, but it's not for me to decide."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 11:00 (SA time).

