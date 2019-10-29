Ghana: Plan to Address Impact of Climate Change - Bani Urges

Mr Prosper Bani, President of the Ghana chapter of the International Scouts and Guides Fellowship (ISGF), has urged political parties to include how they plan to address the impact of climate change in their respective manifestos.

This, he said, would increase awareness on the menace and impact of global warming, and its associated effects on the environment.

The former Chief of Staff, who gave the advice during the commemoration of ISGF's 66th Founders Day in Accra last Friday, also called on government and non-governmental organisations to include climate change management in their development and social programmes.

He said, "Our attitude of denial must change to one of accepting the reality. As a generation, we shall be committing a serious crime, if we do not act today and change our attitude towards the environment. The young ones must be taught in schools, government must mobilise the power of the state to ensure compliance."

According to him, there was also the need for legislative processes to be put in place, as a matter of urgency, to address global warming and climate change, adding that everyone had a role to play in fighting the menace.

Mr Bani explained that the increasing impact of climate change on our environment must be seen as a security threat, saying the effects of climate change would cause new and untreatable diseases, droughts and increase population displacement around the world.

He assured that ISGF-Ghana was committed to working with any institution or organisation focused on contributing towards the development of the country and world at large.

"We are ever ready to support all activities that prevent the threat of climate change and also support recovery of the effects of climate change at the community level. We must work together to achieve zero emissions, zero excuses and zero time to waste," he added.

Mr Mettle Nunno, a former president of ISGF-Ghana, in his address indicated that, scouting and guiding was for life and not just for boys, adding that activities of such groups helped in shaping the youth into becoming good citizens.

He advised members of ISGF-Ghana to keep abiding by the rules and regulations of the group and set good examples for other members of the society to follow.

"Be morally upright and patriotic. Desist from engaging in activities that will mar your reputation as we all work together to make Ghana and the world a better place," he advised.

Mr Nunoo also called on the public to join ISGF-Ghana in efforts to promote discipline, solidarity and patriotism in the country.