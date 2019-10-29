Ghana: SOCCEREX U.S. 2019 Global Convention ... Ghana to Take Advantage

SOCCEREX USA 2019, the World's largest football business event, is to be held in JW Marriot Turnberry Resort Miami, Florida, from November 21-24, 2019.

Soccerex USA is the World's largest football business event in the U.S., two days of unrivaled commercial, networking and learning opportunities for thousands of soccer business professionals and seeing the global leaders in the business of football come together to debate, network and do business. More than 100 exhibitors from 90 countries, 400-plus right holders, 65 per cent C-level or director are taking part in the massive football business-to-business convention.

There will also be a football business certificate from November 22-24, where students will analyse the core theories and relevant case studies that will help them visualise the behaviour of the football business. Students will also have the opportunity to learn, interact and contribute with FC Barcelona business strategy and operations. Topics to be covered are Agency and Intermediary, Sports Law, and Sponsorship and Partnership.

The FBA's mission is to train the current and future football business leaders and empower them to make the right decisions and take advantage of the growth opportunities. Current or former directors from the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and the agent of Mesut Özil are ready to share all the knowledge they have gained from the many years working in those organisations.

Sporting events are major drivers for tourism. The Sports Business and Tourism Roadshow will run concurrently with Soccerex USA till November 25, seeing the black businesses in and around Miami coming together for a business tourism roadshow; with the Theme: "Tourism Business, A Catalyst for Investment in Ghana."

As one of the first business events of the 2019/2020 football season for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Convention will be a crucial opportunity for the federation, and business in football (sports). More than 100 exhibitors from 90 countries are taking part in the massive business-to-business convention of which Multi-Media Group and Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM are media partners.

Ghana football is a brand, however; there is still a lot to be done to put Ghana on the world map. A national pavilion has been secured for the Ghanaian delegates to market themselves to the international world. Ghana will take advantage of the upcoming Soccerex event in Miami to venture into the lucrative business of football.

This will be the first time in the history of Ghana where GFA will come together with others as a team to exhibit during Soccerex. This will promote Ghana on the international football business platform, as well as rekindle the team spirit in our football executives.

Chief Executive of Go Ghana LLC, Ms Yayra Hiamey, is strongly advocating the entrepreneurship potential in sports.

"Amongst our various initiatives to stimulate business of sports in the country, Go Ghana Limited will lead a delegation to Soccerex Global Convention 2019, Miami, Florida, USA. We are an affiliate representative in Ghana for Soccerex. Go Ghana and Soccerex hereby invites select organisations to join this delegation," she said.

There will be mounting of exhibition stand/business lounge to enable participating Ghanaians to meet and interact with prospective investors, business networking as well as socialisation between Ghanaians living abroad and Ghanaians participating in the event.

The management of Go Ghana/FACE Africa has the track record of managing groups and projects with a wealth of experience in trade missions and destination management, showcasing Ghana's trade potentials abroad.

"Ghana taking advantage of such an event will go a long away to brand the country, open business and investment opportunities to contribute to the development efforts of the Government," Ms Hiamey added.