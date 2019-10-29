Ghana: Make Discipline a Hallmark At GIMPA - New Students Advised

Students of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) have been urged to make discipline and perseverance a hallmark in their quest for academic excellence and success in life

"Discipline means freedom and happiness. It gives you the ability to do what you want because you know you can learn how to achieve any dream you set your mind to", the President of Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG)-GIMPA, Mr Raphael Apetorgbor has said.

Speaking at the 17th matriculation ceremony held for newly admitted undergraduate and graduate students at the Greenhill campus of the school in Accra on Friday, Mr Apetorgbor entreated the freshmen to be conscious of the way they managed their time to make progress in life.

"To the matriculants, I entreat everyone to be time conscious in life. Let us do away with the Africa punctuality syndrome and respect time. Time is the regulator of the world and needs to be respected," he said.

Mr Apetorgbor further enjoined the students to be familiar with the students' handbook to enable them adhere to the rules and regulations that guided their behaviour on campus.

According to the GRASAG-GIMPA president, registration of courses needed to be taken serious to avoid challenges with academics.

Mr Apetorgbor commended management of the school for putting up an ultramodern edifice for the graduate school as part of efforts to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Congratulating the matriculants for gaining admission to GIMPA, Mr Apetorgbor admonished the matriculants to be responsible, transparent and ethical in their dealings.

Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, Rector, GIMPA in his address, advised the students to respect the rules and regulations of the institute, adhere to its values, excellence, distinctiveness and sustainability.

"This is the Centre of Excellence. As a value of excellence and as students in the centre of excellence, we want you to demonstrate excellence," he added.