Ghana: PWDs in Gusheigu Benefit From Dist Assemblies Common Fund

Gusheigu — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Gusheigu in the Northern Region, Mr Musah Issah, has presented various items to People with Disabilities (PWDs) in the municipality to help them lead self-supporting lives.

The items which were procured through the disabilities fund under the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) included seven fridges and 15 sewing machines.

Mr Issah who presented the items in Gusheigu at the weekend stated that, the donation was part of efforts of Assembly to empower the PWDs economically.

He said the Assembly was working with other development partners to improve lives of PWDs in the municipality.

Mr Issah advised the PWDs to diligently use the items for the intended purposes to enable them to grow their small businesses and minimiSe their financial burden.

He warned them not to sell the items, but to use them purposefully, as follow-ups would be made to check on the items.

According to the MCE, the items were provided based on the request made by the PWDs, adding that the Assembly would always support them with their needs, and reiterated the need to make good use of items in order to remain self-employed.

Mr Issah also encouraged them not to hesitate to approach the Assembly anytime the need arose.

The leader of Ghana Federation of Disabled (GFD), Mr Abdullah Zabaga,

assured that the items would be used for their intended purposes, because it would help them to fend for themselves and their families.