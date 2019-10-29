Ghana: Tema Motorway, Parts of Accra Flood After Downpour

29 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Victor A. Buxton

Tema — Both sides of the Accra-Tema Motorway was yesterday overtaken by ravaging flood due to a down pour thus bringing traffic to a halt from both ends.

Early morning commuters from Accra to Tema and vice versa could not continue their journey for fear of being swept away by the floods.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the area, it was a total chaotic situation as lots of vehicles, not even heavy trucks could attempt to wade through it until the waters subsided before they were able to continue to their various destinations.

Also not left out of the flood waters was the Tetteh-Quarshie Interchange Spanner Junction and former Shangri-La Hotel, close to the Accra Shopping Mall.

The Airport Junction and the 37 Military Hospital bus stop areas were also affected.

Earlier, the Ghana Police Service had warned the general public and motorists plying the Accra-Tema Motorway to be cautious after a downpour on Monday flooded part of the stretch.

The flood had caused massive gridlock on both the Accra and Tema-bound sides of the highway, with drivers forced to remain in traffic for hours.

A number of vehicles also broke down as their drivers attempted to go through the water on the road which was at window level for some of the smaller cars.

The Ghana Police Service therefore urged drivers to take extra precaution as they ply the stretch.

