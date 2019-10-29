South Africa: Man Close to Murdered Clanwilliam Teacher Arrested

29 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A man understood to be close to a teacher who was found dead in her Clanwilliam home over the weekend has been arrested.

Allison Plaatjies, 26, was stabbed multiple times before she was found dead in her Katjiepiering Street residence on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said on Tuesday that when police arrived at the scene, the woman had already died.

Her car was also not parked at home but was later found and booked in as evidence.

News24 understands that there was no sign of forced entry, and that Plaatjies' throat was also slit.

Malo said a 24-year-old man was arrested.

He will appear in the local magistrate's court once charged.

Plaatjies was employed at Sederberg Primary School. She had studied at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town.

Originally from Swellendam, one mourner on Facebook wrote that the town was in shock.

"We will remember you as loving, always smiling, your jokes... We will miss you, beautiful brown-eyed angel."

Another said seeing her family was heartbreaking.

"How do you comfort when you are just as [heartbroken]?" the woman wrote.

"I can't even lie my head down because I can't sleep. The question without an answer: why? She didn't deserve to die like this."

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

