Africa: Origins of Modern Man Revealed - Africa Is in Us All

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

It might have been our original Eden, a place teeming with game and blessed with an abundance of water, that was all but forgotten as time passed and humans moved on. But now this ancient human homeland has been rediscovered thanks to the DNA taken from living descendants of the people that once lived there hundreds of thousands of years ago.

A multi disciplinary team of researchers that included two University of Pretoria (UP) researchers were able to zero in on the location of an ancient human homeland, which its believed to have lain just south of the Greater Zambezi River Basin, which today includes northern Botswana, part of Namibia and Zimbabwe.

It was here, ancient DNA has revealed, humans stayed for at least 70,000 years before they had the urge to migrate. The findings of the team were published on Monday in the scientific journal Nature. Professor Vanessa Hayes and Professor Riana Bornman, both with UP, collected mitochondrial DNA, which is passed on from mother to daughter, from 198 Namibians and South Africans.

They were looking for the rarest and oldest of the human genetic lineages, the so called L0 lineage. This is usually found in the descendants of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

