Nigeria: 77,651 Workers Enrolled On IPPIS, Says Acting HoS

29 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi, revealed that all 77,651 core civil servants in the country have been enrolled on the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) platform.

She also presented a proposed sum of N4.8 billion for next fiscal year, while defending the 2020 budget of the service before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Service Matters in Abuja.

Yemi said out of N4.8 billion, the sum of N2.2 billion was earmarked for personnel cost; N1.7 billion for overhead cost while N893 million is for capital.

The acting HoS said the provisions had also been made in the 2020 budget to renovate the federal secretariat and the civil service clubs across the country.

Yemi stressed that about a month ago, a newspaper publication brought out the state of the federal secretariat with pictures, stressing that she didn't think it was fair to expect civil servants to be very productive in that condition.

She emphasised that the state of facilities in the secretariat was not encouraging, and that the clubs across the country were dilapidated, noting that the renovation would be done in conjunction with the Ministry of Works.

According to Yemi, "In the core civil service, we have 77,651 civil servants; we were able to get this number because every core civil servant is now on IPPIS, so we can get the exact number.

"In the public service, we have 368,351 that have enrolled on IPPIS, and we are working towards enrolling all public servants on the IPPIS platform."

On the implementation of the 2017 to 2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation plan, she said a total of 1,500 civil servants had been trained across cadres, while about 80,000 civil servants have not been trained.

It could be recalled that the Federal Executive Council in 2017 had approved this plan to improve the Federal Civil Service for efficient service delivery.

