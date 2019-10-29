Nigeria: Firstmonie Records 500, 000 Daily Transactions

29 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Ugo Aliogo

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has disclosed that its Firstmonie network currently processes over 500, 000 transactions across the country daily.

Speaking during the agent banking national award ceremony organised by the bank in Lagos at the weekend, its Managing Director, Dr. Adeshola Adeduntan, described Firstmonie agent network as a bespoke channel through which the bank offers financial services to every Nigerian especially within the low income segment.

Through the network, the bank has been able to facilitate the entry of the unbanked, and the under banked population into the financial system, while utilising an enrolment process that is simple, safe and devoid of any cumbersome documentation requirements, he said.

Adeduntan, explained that the gap between the technology savvy and the low literacy clients had been breached, saying Firstmonie agent network represents the convenient and comfortable alternative for customers, "who are uneasy with sophisticated digital channels."

According to him, "Through Firstmonie, First Bank has remained at the forefront of driving nationwide inclusion, given our belief that access to financial services, is part of lifting people out of poverty and fostering collectivity national economic development.

"We have through this network created job opportunities and improved lives, provided convenient access to financial services and driven equality. Firstmonie has become a tool for driving federal government financial inclusion and sustainable development goals in Nigeria, as well as increase our bank's footprint and reach.

"We have effectively positioned financial inclusion as the core of our business strategy and through first money; we are successfully solving social challenges.

"My special appreciation goes to all Firstmonie agents. As a result of Firstmonie agency network, First Bank has become the foremost financial inclusion provider, with over 37,000 agents in all states of the federation. This is a feat we are extremely proud of. But we assure that we are going to push the frontiers. We have deemed it fit to honour the champions who made Firstmonie success story possible, such as agents, partners and service providers, our regulator the CBN, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and others."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.