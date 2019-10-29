South Africa: Kolbe Back for Final but Garces Looms Again

analysis

There was good and, well, average news for the Springboks during their preparation for the final of Rugby World Cup 2019 against England in Yokohama on Saturday.

The good news coming from the camp on Tuesday was that wing Cheslin Kolbe has been cleared for selection for the biggest match since 2007 when the same sides met in the World Cup final in Paris.

Kolbe missed last week's 19-16 semi-final win over Wales due to an ankle injury which he first picked up against Italy in pool play and then aggravated in the quarter-final against Japan.

The less encouraging news is that French referee Jerome Garces will handle the final. This will be the third time the Boks will be subject to his whistle at RWC 2019 following their opening match against the All Blacks (SA lost 23-13) and last week's semi-final. Referee Jerome Garces makes a call during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the South Africa Springboks at Westpac Stadium on September 13, 2014 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Gallo Images)

Garces had a quiet game last Sunday, which means he made no howlers. But historically he is an official who...