East Africa: Epsidon Sponsors Forthcoming CIO100 Awards and Symposium

With the country's economy on the fringes of a full scale digital revolution, the level to which technology and online interfaces are allowing for substantial strides in letting the digital imprint encompass East African subcontinent are commendable. As the industry becomes increasingly more receptive to the wave of technology and online interfaces, it is only a matter of time until automation is a thing of the present day.

Hence, Epsidon have penned their dedication towards the fast approaching CIO100 Symposium and awards. The event, taking place on the 21st of November, at the Lake Naivasha Resort, promises to deliver an exciting gathering of CIO's and senior IT and business executives. Allowing for the forging of new partnerships, networking with inspiration drawn from the East African IT and technology landscape.

CIO East Africa hosts the forum themed; "Harnessing technology in the age of automation" aiming to reward various businesses for implementing and utilizing technology in their respective fields. The awards are categorized according to the fields of agriculture, financial service institutions, IT and telecom providers and retail manufacturing and transport.

Epsidon, on a rapid trail to change up patterns and paradigms, came aboard the sponsorship band wagon on a mission to reveal, deliver and implement solutions that would cater to the need of wider markets, such as implementing and deploying cloud solutions. With a changing technology landscape being the playing ground, through the CIO100 Symposium and awards, the linking together of industry players and connecting them with engaging workshops on various aspects affecting information, technology, and insights will be well received.