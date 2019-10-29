South Africa: Cobras to Be Investigated After Missing Transformation Target

Cape Town — The Cape Cobras are in hot water with Cricket South Africa (CSA) after failing to meet their transformation targets in the 4-Day Franchise Series this week.

As part of CSA's commitment to facilitating transformation, all domestic sides in South Africa are expected to field a minimum of six players of colour - including three black Africans - every time they take to the field.

But when the Cobras named their side for Monday's clash against the Warriors at Newlands, Thando Ntini and Tladi Bokako were the only black Africans selected.

Twenty-year-old Akhona Mnyaka had originally been named in the squad, but he was not picked and that left the Cobras one short of their target despite the fact that they fielded a total of seven players of colour in the side.

Sport24 contacted the Cobras for comment on what had happened in the selection, but they declined to offer any explanation.

CSA, meanwhile, confirmed that they had received a letter from the Cobras.

"CSA has noted the submission by Western Cape Cricket in lieu of a request for a deviation from the administrative conditions," they said in a statement.

"CSA will launch a further enquiry into this incident and will consider all the related and relevant information in order to arrive at a decision about the strength and the validity of the argument by WCC."

According to communications head Thamie Mthembu, failure to meet the targets could result in punishment from CSA.

An investigation into the selection would now take place from CSA's side, Mthembu added, and the Cobras would have to present their case and explain why they opted against including a third black African player.

Mnyaka, meanwhile, was at Newlands on Tuesday morning signing autographs.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24