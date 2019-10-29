Kenya: Leverage On Technology to Meet Kenya's Construction Demand

As the Big 5 Construct Kenya returns this year with an upgraded education agenda featuring the all new 'Disruptive Technology Series', speakers from Google, Autodesk, AECOM, IBM, Microsoft4Afrika, among others are set to confer on the latest technology insights like drones Technology and Artificial Intelligence, to 3D Printing and Digital Design.

In full, free education at the event runs across four popular themes and comprises of 40 certified sessions set to boost the role of technology in Kenya's construction sector. Aside from updating professionals on the latest challenges and trends in the sector, the certification available to attendees at the workshops supports their career development goals.

Muhammed Kazi, Portfolio Director at organiser dmg events, comments: "We are delighted to announce the all new 'Disruptive Technology Series' on offer at The Big 5 Construct Kenya this year, in response to the construction community's need to find more time and cost effective building solutions as it strives to meet the country's growing transport, residential and infrastructure demands".

Experts from Google, Autodesk, AECOM, IBM, Microsoft4Afrika and more will be available onsite for visiting professionals to meet with and to gain knowledge from directly on how to incorporate new technologies into their build projects."

According to Maye Edwin, Web Developer and Technology Advocate for Google, adoption of technology in Kenya's construction sector is in its early phase. For example, drone technology is not yet widely adopted for commercial use - Maye cites that better government policies would be of great value here.

Looking forward to speaking in the new Series at The Big 5 Construct Kenya, Maye goes on to insist that along with better government strategy, knowledge sharing is key in leading the transition.

"Speaking at The Big 5 Construct Kenya is an amazing opportunity to engage with construction experts in matters of technology. It is the ideal platform to provide information on how to adopt different technologies in the industry and how to best do that from a professional perspective," says Maye.

Also holding back adoption of technology in the construction industry is the notion that it is a means of cutting jobs. Emmanuel Maenda, AEC Technical Sales Specialist at Autodesk Inc is also featuring in the new Technology Series, and reinforces that technology instead helps to improve the way we already work.

Specifically, he foresees that document management systems, along with the usage of drones to perform engineering inspections, are the next technological solutions to be widely adopted in the African market.

"The local construction industry in the recent past had at times grappled with traditional manual process and unmanageable deliverables. The digitization of construction however is resulting in faster approvals and timely, on budget, delivery of projects," says Emmanuel.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, The Big 5 Construct Kenya takes place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre from 5th to 7th November 2019. Free workshop opportunities are available across all three days of the event.

With a total of 40 workshops on offer at The Big 5 Construct Kenya, sessions also cover popular themes such as Project Management, Architecture & Design and Sustainable Future Construction - ensuring there is plenty for construction professionals to learn that might help elevate their build projects.

Joyce Kaduki, Director - Primo Strategy Limited speaks on Leadership in the Construction industry at The Big 5 Construct Kenya and concludes: "Learning in any industry, including construction, is a life-long process. As professionals participate, they are made aware of changing trends in the industry and learn how to best remain relevant and effective as they do their work."

Being Kenya's largest gathering of the construction industry, visitors to the event can also expect to easily find the latest and most competitive products from over 210 exhibitors across product sectors: Building Interiors, Building Materials & Tools, Building Services, HVAC-R, and Concrete & PMV.

Hailing from more than 30 worldwide countries such as Egypt, Turkey, Belgium, Greece, and more, exhibitors at the event are keen to do business with local industry stakeholders, and to be a part of Kenya's promising construction sector.

Sinan Lin, Vice president, at exhibiting heavyweight Jomoo Group comments: "Kenya is the economic, financial, and transport hub of East Africa. It has a supportive trade environment where the Kenyan government encourages greater engagement with the international community.

He concludes: "The Big 5 Construct Kenya is the largest gathering of construction professionals in Kenya, which has a strong network, providing a face-to-face business communication opportunity with brands and professionals from various countries in the East Africa and the beyond."

Organised by dmg events and in its third edition, The Big 5 Construct Kenya enjoys the official support of Kenya National Construction Authority. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 - 7 November at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.