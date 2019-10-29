Nigeria: PDP Will Recapture Kogi - Secondus

29 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Oyewale

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated its resolve to win the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

The National Chairman of party, Prince Uche Secondus disclosed this while speaking at the governorship flag off rally at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium. He said that the PDP was ready to take back possession of Kogi State.

Secondus explained that the incoming PDP administration will move the people of the state out of the wilderness and its current travails.

He called on the electorate to vote out APC candidate, Yahaya Bello, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party has a marketable product in Dr. Musa Wada as governor.

Secondus also called on the people of Kogi West to vote overwhelmingly for Senator Dino Melaye to return to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

He added that Dino Melaye must not be allowed to go into oblivion.

The Chairman of PDP governor's forum and Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson who spoke on behalf of seven governors called for peaceful election in Kogi State, stressing that election is not war.

Dickson stated that the incoming PDP administration in Kogi will emancipate the people of the state, adding that Wada will promptly pay salary of civil servants and pensioners.

He noted that when PDP comes on board, Wada will not sack his deputy. He also promised that the party will form a broad based government to unite the state.

