South Africa: MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi Hosts Munimec Forum in Mahikeng

Economic Development Department collaborates with municipalities in their call to improve service delivery in the North West

MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi for the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism hosted the MuniMEC Forum recently at Cookes Lake in Mahikeng. She described the meeting as an effort to promote effective and efficient cooperative governance between the Department and municipalities across the North West Province in areas of economic development, environmental compliance, and tourism development and attraction,

The forum also seeks to foster an integrated approach in delivering services and to respond to the needs of our communities at municipal level. As per the directive of the President, the department in partnership with all the relevant stakeholders will roll out the evolving District model that was launched by President recently. The model calls for action by all stakeholders towards improving the coherence, efficiency and effectiveness in the implementation of government programmes to alleviate poverty and create employment within North West," said MEC Mosenogi.

Mosenogi said that the Department will have separate engagements with district municipalities on the new Legislations (North West Business Licensing and Liquor Licensing Acts) and how will they impact on the implementation of municipal by-laws.

It was resolved that MuniMEC forum will meet on quarterly basis while technocrats can meet prior to that meeting to present progress and challenges on initiatives that are being implemented.

The meeting was attended by Members of Mayoral Committees (MMC) for Local Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, officials from department and municipalities within the North West Province.

In her closing remarks Mosenogi indicated that "if all stakeholders responsible for economic development can work together, we will be in position to redirect the limited resources at our disposal to benefit small businesses across all the sectors and community in general. At the end of the financial year, we will be able to measure performance and the impact made in improving the lives of the people of North West province."

The political leadership attended echoed their gratitude and pledged support towards the implementation of forum's resolutions in fast-tracking service delivery and change the lives of the community of North West province.

Issued by: North West Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development