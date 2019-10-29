South Africa: Armed Robbers Snatch Laptops From Youngsters Receiving Computer Training At Cape Town Facility

29 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Laptops were snatched in front of a group of youngsters receiving computer training at a Cape Town youth facility during an armed heist, the Department of Social Development confirmed on Tuesday.

Five gun-toting robbers held up the Crossroads Youth Café on Friday while a class was in session, escaping with the facility's most expensive equipment.

Spokesperson Joshua Chigome said a local organisation had been providing the training when the criminals hit.

According to the department, 16 laptops were stolen. Police though have said 11 were taken.

No one was injured in the incident.

"A criminal case has been laid, but the perpetrators haven't been found," he told News24.

He urged anyone with information to report it to the authorities.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said in a statement that it was devastating that services established for vulnerable youth had been compromised.

"Youth cafés should be safe and positive spaces that provide opportunities for further development for our youth at risk across the province. It is the actions of a few that have robbed the youth in this community of access to opportunities and other services," she said.

"We are grateful that no one was injured during the ordeal. We have also offered all those affected by the incident counselling to help deal with the traumatic event."

According to the department, the café is one of the biggest after-school centres in the area.

The Crossroads centre, the 12th of its kind in the province, was opened in April. The City of Cape Town provided the facility, while NPO Ikamva Labantwana Bethu help local youth with after-school care, life skills and tutoring in maths and literacy.

Young people were also trained as baristas and given computer training.

The cafés also offer high-speed internet and computer access for promising entrepreneurs and jobseekers.

Chigome said the facility continued to operate.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said according to their reports, three armed suspects had entered the youth centre in Ntsikizi Street at about 10:00 that morning.

"The suspects pointed their firearms at them and told them to keep quiet as they took eleven laptops estimated to be worth an undetermined value," Majikela said.

No arrests have been made, he confirmed.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Nyanga police on 021 380 3320/6000 or CrimeStop on 0860010111.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.