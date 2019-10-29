South Africa: Employment and Labour Hosts Provincial Employer Campaign, 29 Oct

press release

Employers and employer organizations in and around the Free State province will be treated to an annual employer session by the Department of Employment and Labour. This session will see these strategic stakeholders of the Department descending to the capital of the province, Bloemfontein, to engage the Department on issues of mutual interest.

This event will therefore be held on the 29th of October 2019 at President Hotel in Bloemfontein. The event will start at 09:00 in the morning until 13:00 in the afternoon. The Department will also make use of this platform to share important information on its service offerings with attendees.

To be officiated by the Acting Head of the Department of Employment and Labour: Free State, Ms. Emily Maneli, this occasion is envisaged to establish and strengthen partnerships with employers on issues of common interest. The session is also expected to culminate in the improvement of compliance to labour laws.

"We need to forge new partnerships and leverage on those already established in a quest to deliver on the mandate we are entrusted with. Ours is a mammoth task which will need solidified working relations with all partners to achieve. In the midst of all we are expected to do is the creation of a conducive environment for job creation.

Be that as it may, it is our deepest conviction that with the assistance from all role plays, we shall emerge triumphant and thereby assist South Africa to create and save jobs," said Ms. Maneli.

Leading the session will be the Public Employment Services unit of the Department wherein presentations on its services will be made. Amongst many others, attendees will be given information on the automated recruitment platform of the Department called Employment System of South Africa (ESSA).

Other branches and entities of the Department will also be in attendance to cement the same relations with employers. Employers and employer organizations in all sectors of our economy are therefore invited to attend this august occasion to equip themselves on labour legislation as well as processes and procedures they need to follow as they do business with the Department.

Members of the media are also invited and can RSVP on the below email.

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour