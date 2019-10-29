South Africa: North West Health Facilities Offer Safe Termination of Pregnancy

press release

The North West Department of Health has called on women seeking to terminate their pregnancies to use designated public facilities.

The Department has designated hospitals and community health centres that provide choice on termination of pregnancy (CTOP) services. The service is free of charge under any circumstance and has safety guarantees to women.

The Department also offers contraceptive methods that women can choose for reproduction health care. Available services are contraceptive injections, loops, contraceptive pills, implants and condoms which are freely available throughout health facilities.

CTOP can be offered to women up until the 12th week (three months) of pregnancy. Beyond this period, termination of pregnancy becomes difficult and complicated.

The Department warns women against using "backstreet abortion" services as they create serious health problems. Bogus doctors use unsafe methods of terminating pregnancy that often result in serious infections, infertility and even death of unsuspecting women. A number of women have fallen victim to bogus doctors.

The problem facing the department is that the people who use these backstreet services often flock back to the health care facilities with serious complications. This is not only costly to the Department but creates a burden on the health care system.

Since the implementation of the Choice of Termination of Pregnancy Act in 1996, the North West has made the service available in 18 health facilities like hospitals and community health centres.

Issued by: North West Health