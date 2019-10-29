Cameroon-Switzerland - Deep-Rooted Cooperation Ties

29 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Besides sharing similar multicultural and linguistic characteristics, both countries have established agreements on trade, the protection of investments and technical cooperation.

Close ties exist between the Republic of Cameroon and the Swiss Confederation judging from the domains of cooperation and projects between both countries. Issues related to migration, decentralised cooperation, provision of social amenities, human rights and the promotion of bilingualism and multiculturalism are some important areas of focus in bilateral cooperations which the two governments coordinate effectively. On October 28, 2019; the President of the Republic, Paul Biya accorded an audience to the Swiss Ambassador to Cameroon, Pietro Lazzeri, who after the audience told reporters he transmitted the greetings and a letter of his President to Paul Biya. The Swiss diplomat said besides discussing bilateral relations, they talked on the role of the Swiss government in promoting peace in the North West and South West Regions, the recently organised Major National Dialogue, economic aspects and the presence of Swiss enterprises in Cameroon especially the MSC Company in Douala. In a similar audience on April 4, 2019 both personalities discussed on varied topics with President Paul Biya later tweeting "We exchanged views on economic relations, immigration, development cooperation, and humanitarian aid." Switzerland provides support for some projects carried out by non-governmental organisations in Cameroon in the areas of water supply, agriculture, decentralisation and the promotion of women's rights. With both countries being members of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF) by virtue of the French language which they both share, cooperation ties between the two friendly nations have had a concrete impact in the fields of research and education. As Switzerland is a multicultural and plurilinguistic country, ideas on social cohesion are shared with the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM), with both countries having carried out an exchange visit in relation to that.

