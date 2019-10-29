Cameroon: 'Reporting Elections Requires Informed, Professional Journalists'

Ateki Seta Caxton, Executive Director, Network for Solidarity, Empowerment and Transformation for All, NewSeta.

Ateki Seta Caxton, Executive Director, the Network for Solidarity, Empowerment and Transformation for All, NewSeta, talks on the two workshops on media, peace and elections recently organised by his organisation. He warns that Cameroon is going through very perilous times where the logic of rejection and the narcissism of small differences have threatened peace and security, undermining both economic growth and social cohesion. The media, he notes, has been an important player in this process. The spread of hate speech and fake news, as well as the recent spike in ethnic hate in Cameroon have involved the media. Thus, the need to organise regular refresher training to prevent media practitioners from getting into the murky waters of fake news, hate speech and biased election reporting.

Your organisation, the Network for Solidarity, Empowerment and Transformation for All, NewSeta, from October 22-27, 219 organised a workshop in Yaounde on "Media, peace and elections. Why such training at this time? Firstly, it stemmed from our strong belief that a very free, empowered and professional press is an important pillar of any democratic and informed society. Secondly, if you've been keen on recent happenings, you'd affirm that peace and social stability have become crucial needs for Cameroon. We are going through very perilous times in our country where the logic of rejection and the narcissism of small differences have threatened peace and security, undermining both economic growth and social cohesion. The media has been an important player in this process. The spread of hate speech and fake news, as well as the recent spike in ethnic hate in Cameroon have involved the media. And recently, we have seen administrative and custodial sanctions against a growing number of media actors. For the media to play its role effectively, freedom of expression, free access to information and an enabling regulatory and policy environment are essential. We also need media practitioners who are informed and professional enough to maintain high standards in the sector. The training was our contribution to this shared quest to build a stronger and responsible press in Cameroon. How serious is the problem of poor coverage of elections in Cameroon, especially in the context of armed conflict? Problems arise where there are deviations from existing standards. There are local legal and institutional frameworks that set standards in journalism in the country. For example, there are several texts, such as the 1990 Law on Social Communication and Freedoms; the Electoral Code; the Prime Minister's Decree No. 92/313 of 24 September 1992 and other codes of ethics of various independent media. The National Communication Council (CNC) and the various unions of Cameroonian Journalists strive to ensure respect of requirements by all members. We have seen deviations from these laws during electoral processes because of the sway of money and political power. There have been issues with balance in covering candidates' campaigns, and sensationalism that deviates from the substantive issues, sometimes arising from the training the journalist themselves have on the subject. I think journalists have a collective responsibility themselves to maintain high standards in their practice, but they also need an enabling regulatory environment and better working conditions to protect them from vulnerabilities inherent in the sector. What difference do you expect the workshop participants to make in election coverage in the country? You know, a free and fair election does not amount simply to the act of casting a ballot under adequate conditions. Voters must also have access to enough information about the political parties, their candidates and the electoral process to be able to make informed and responsible choices. Elections can be very partisan events. While our hope is that the spread of hate speech and fake news in the press itself will decline, reporting about elections clearly requires journalists to be informed and professional enough to develop counter narratives that give primacy to truthfulness, accuracy, impartiality, fairness, public accountability and verification. Hopefully, the training has improved understanding of these critical issues. What are your impressions after the two workshops on election reporting? Are there plans to organise more in the near future? The latest workshop was a huge success. We had many experts who shared experiences on many topical issues such as journalism, data journalism, digital security for journalist and corruption in the press. Participants even had the opportunity to simulate practical case studies and how to pitch compelling stories as peace journalists. We exchanged, in what was some sort of policy dialogue, with several Members of Parliament like Honourable Komba Gaston, Honourable Njume Peter, Honourable Pangmashi Roland and Honourable Enwe Francis, on possible legislative reforms on hate speech and disinformation. The African Movement for Democracy that has conducted a study on the relationship between the state and Civil Society in 5 African countries, revealed the gaps that exist between the law and practice when it comes to protecting free assembly and expression. Those were very rich exchanges and yes, I think it is important to continuously reflect on theory and practice to improve knowledge and experience, explore new areas of technology and skill-sets and hone new abilities that are needed in the ever-changing environment of journalism. The need to improve the media environment and reinforce the basic values of journalistic fairness, social justice, truth-telling, and respect for privacy, is constant work in progress, and hopefully we will continue to reach other journalists on the field who have not had the opportunity these kinds of training afford. What are the plans of NewSETA for the future in promoting peace, stability and development in Cameroon? Our goal is to promote youth and institutional empowerment, research, peace and democratic consolidation in Cameroon. We shall continue to pursue this goal. We also have several programmes on course like the VOTE 18 Campaign, which aims to lower the voting age in Cameroon from 20 to 18; and the Next Mandela Project, which aims to empower young political candidates from across all parties to vie in upcoming elections. We are looking forward to organizing a national Cultural Blend Festival to strengthen social cohesion in Cameroon.