South Africa: Destiny Magazine Relaunches While Former Employees Remain in the Dark

29 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The relaunch of the glossy Destiny/Man Magazine under The Bar Media Group on Monday left tongues wagging, with retrenched staff hoping that their fight with the company is finally over.

The battle, however, continues for some staff members who say they are still in the dark after being retrenched in January.

"Some have been able to rebuild their lives but quite a large percentage are still unemployed. It has ruined many lives," an anonymous source told News24 on Tuesday.

Businesswoman Khanyi Dhlomo confirmed the closure of her company Ndalo Media in December 2018.

It was later liquidated - a process which is currently underway - after CEO Dhlomo announced that the company - which housed Destiny, Destiny Man, Elle and Elle Home magazines - would be closing "after much reflection", News24 previously reported.

The anonymous source said retrenched employees' bid to take Dhlomo to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) failed after it was thrown out during the labour process.

"We went from a slam dunk, clear cut case to it being thrown out. She did not show up to any of the reconciliation hearings.

"The matter was then referred for arbitration, however, her lawyers did not pitch," the source added.

In a statement on Monday, former Ndalo Media employees claimed Dhlomo had not been in contact with them.

"We really were left high and dry. The frustration we have is that there is a lack of accountability," the source said.

The statement also revealed that 45 former staff members have secured pro bono representation with regards to the case.

"It has been a stressful year for the staff, both emotionally and financially, as many of us are still not fully employed. We are extremely grateful to advocate [Nazeer] Cassim SC, advocate [Teneille] Govender and [Thapelo] Kharametsane for taking up our cause and we hope that the staff will be fairly compensated.

"We look forward to putting this episode behind us so that we can all move on," a former staff member said.

The anonymous source could not reveal what legal action would be pursued at this stage.

News24 reached out to Ndalo Media's lawyers, Judin Combrinck Inc. Attorneys, for comment but they were not available at the time of publishing.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
U.S. Drone Attack on Militants Off Target, Hits Somali Village
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.