Nigeria: SON Certifies First Law in Pidgin English Radio

25 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole

Abuja — The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Wednesday in Abuja certified an Abuja-based law firm, Ace Solicitors, as the first firm in Nigeria to exclusively broadcast law practice in Pidgin English on the radio.

Tagged "Law in Pidgin English Radio," the programme which was launched by SON in collaboration with the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) was accompanied by the official presentation of ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System Certificate to the firm.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr. Osita Aboloma, who was represented by Mr. Olumide Alade, said the presentation of the law broadcast in Pidgin English on radio would go a long way in educating Nigerians on their rights and privileges and also help them in understanding the laws of the federation better.

He said: "This is towards customer satisfaction. It is a drive towards customer focus and they are trying to make sure that they render services to the grassroots in a manner that no one has done before.

"When this has been broken down, all the parties involved in any legal issue will have a better understanding of what are their rights and privileges. This is the understanding that we didn't have before. But now, with this Pidgin English language radio it has really become something that an average Nigerian can understand better."

Chairman of Ace Solicitors, Mr. Bright Igbako, in his submission, said the broadcast of law in Pidgin language would help in decongesting the courts of many cases. It would take law to the door steps of ordinary citizens because the programme would interpret law in the language they could understand.

"We believe that to be able to make law relevance and to enable a cross section of Nigerians to understand the environment in which they work the legal system that governs the work and their lives must be interpreted to them in a language they understand," Igbako said.

Also speaking, chairman of the occasion, Mr. Mark Emakpre, reiterated that the Law in Pidgin Radio would help the ordinary man on the street to understand the law and know what to do when confronted with issues bordering on law.

"It helps the ordinary man on the street because pidgin English is pervasive in the society. It is more understood by more people than any other language. So, it will help people more to understand their predicaments if they face the law or their rights. It will help people to understand the circumstances of their situations when they come face to face with the law," Emakpre said.

In the same vein, Ambassador Brownson Dede was full of praise for the Chairman of Ace Solicitors, Igbako, acknowledging him as a man of high quality. Dede said law would be brought to the understanding of the ordinary man with the launch of "Law in Pidgin" on the radio.

Similarly, the Managing Director of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, Obaleye Olabanjo, also commended Ace Solicitors and urged it not to relent in its sense of innovation.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.