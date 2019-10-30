Kenya: Court Orders Closure of Kiza Lounge and Three Other 'Noisy' Joints in Nairobi

Four popular Nairobi nights clubs will closed down over loud music after the Environment and Lands Court on Monday ordered the National Environment Management Authority (Nema)

Justice Loise Komingoi gave the orders after Kilimani area residents filed a complaint with the courts over noise violations by Kiza Lounge, Space Lounge, Explorers Tavern and B-Club.

NOISE

She said the director of environment at Nairobi county government, Nema, the NCC Alcoholic Drinks and Licensing Board and Nairobi county government have been reluctant to exercise their mandate under the Constitution and Environmental Act (EMCA).

"The clubs were in contravention of the EMCA (Noise and excessive vibration pollution) control regulations 2009," she said.

Justice Komingoi further ordered the revocation of their liquor licenses by the Nairobi County administration.

Kilimani Project Foundation filed the case in at the court claiming that the noise emanating from the clubs premises is loud, amounting to offensive of interference with their comfort, health and safety.

DEPORTED

In January 2018, Nema closed the three clubs following complaints from area residents through the same petitioner but the clubs continued to operate.

"Every Kenyan has a right to a healthy and clean environment as enshrined in the Constitution. Nema will not hesitate to enforce the law by closing noisy businesses close to residential areas and are not sound proof," Nema Communications Manager, Evans Nyabuto, said back in 2018

The closure order comes barely a month after Kiza Lounge Nigerien owner Oumarou Moumouni Ali, was deported in September, 2019.

In papers filed in court, the 47-year-old said he left the country on August 22 for a business trip only to learn that he had been deported.

But according to intelligence reports Mr Oumarou was a leader of an international criminal gang.