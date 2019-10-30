Kenya: Threats, Intimidation as Comedian Kamami Admits Cheating on His Wife

Comedian Lawrence Macharia, better known as Terence Creative, has admitted that he cheated on his wife just months after welcoming a bouncing baby girl.

His admission comes after 19-year-old Anita Soina, his alleged side chick, claimed that she had been receiving several threats from Macharia's wife, Milly Chebby.

CHEATING HUBBY

In an Instagram QnA, the comedian admitted that he cheated on his wife, TV producer Chebby but also quashed divorce rumors.

"Is it true you cheated on Milly Chebby?" posed a fan.

To this Macharia responded:

"Yes I did, and through it I have learnt my lesson, Milly and I will talk about it someday," he replied.

Asked why he cheated on his wife, Macharia blamed it all on the devil.

"Shetani huja kwa njia mingi, ashindwe Kabisaa. Akii sitarudia Tena," he wrote.

DIVORCE RUMOURS

A few weeks ago, rumors were rife that the couple was on the brink of a divorce over claims of infidelity.

Responding to the affair, Soina narrated how Chebby had once threatened her.

"I'm sorry to self for finding myself in such a situation that has cost me everything dear to me. I'm sorry for letting down fellow ladies and I'm not sorry for speaking up," said Soina.

On Tuesday after Soina's YouTube video went viral, Macharia created a video of all the good times he and his wife have shared.

"To love and to cherish for better for worse. Nakupenda @millychebby," he captioned the video.

Nakupenda @millychebby

Macharia is known for his online comedy clips, where he acts as a gossiping lady (Kamami) and also as a caretaker.

Little was known about his private life until the cheating scandal emerged online.