Kenya: Anxiety as Retired President Moi Is Re-Admitted in Hospital

Former President Daniel arap Moi was admitted at Nairobi Hospital over the weekend for what those close to him said was a routine check-up.

There was speculation that his condition was critical, but a family source dismissed the rumours as untrue, asking the Nation reporter, "Do you have aged/ageing parents".

Mr Moi's long-serving Press Secretary Lee Njiru confirmed the visit and sought to allay any fears, saying, "It is true Mzee Moi went to the Nairobi Hospital today but it is a routine medical check-up."

He added: "It is prudent and advisable that everybody go for a medical check-up, so Mzee Moi went for a medical check-up."

Mr Njiru said his physician, Dr David Silverstein, will determine how long he will stay at the hospital.

"He is expected to go back home, but that will be at the discretion of his personal physician," he added.

A family source, who did not want to be named, told the Nation that Mr Moi developed breathing complications on Saturday and was rushed to hospital.

He underwent a procedure and was feeling much better on Monday and had been removed from a life-support machine.

MEDICAL CHECK-UP

On March 11, 2018, Mr Moi travelled to Israel for a medical check-up. He had been booked at the hospital for a check-up on his knee, which was said to have been causing him discomfort.

His knee problem began on July 30, 2006, when he was involved in an accident in Limuru.

Mr Moi was travelling to Kabarak from Machakos, where he had presided over a graduation ceremony at Scott Theological College.

On January 27, 2017 he underwent minor knee surgery at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

Mzee Moi, who ruled Kenya between 1978 and 2002, has not been active in politics in the recent past, but has been in the limelight due to the delegations he has been receiving at his Kabarak home.

He turned 95 on September 2 and celebrated his birthday at a private function in Kabarak.