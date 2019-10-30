Kenya: Met Department Warns of More Rainfall

Kenya Meteorological Department has said rainfall is expected to continue in various parts of the country with reduction in coverage and intensities towards the end of the end of the five-day forecast.

In a statement by Director of the Kenya Meteorological Department Stella Aura said rains are expected to start intensifying in most parts of the country from Tuesday.

RAINFALL

"Heavy rainfall (more than 30mm) will be experienced in Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia and Baringo in the next five days," read the statement.

The Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms during the period.

During the same period Nairobi, the coastal region, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Murang'a and Moyale will experience light rains.

Strong southeasterly winds of more than 25 knots (12.5m/s) are expected over the Northwest and parts of Marsabit County.

FLOODS

The five-day forecast, however, says that Northeastern and Northwestern regions, counties of Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Mandera, Garissa, and Isiolo will have temperatures hit an average high of 33 degrees and with a reduction of rainfall.

South-eastern counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta are expected to experience cloudy breaking to sunny intervals from Wednesday.

Aura also said flood-prone areas such as Budalang'i, Kano areas, Western Kenya and Central Highlands areas such as Murang'a are prone to floods beginning in November.

She, therefore, called for the National Disaster Operations Centre to ensure measures have been put in place in those areas to prevent disaster.