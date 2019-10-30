Kenya: Family Slams 'Alarmist Reports' on Daniel Moi's Health

29 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

The family of former President Daniel arap Moi has expressed displeasure over 'alarming' reports about his health.

In a statement, his press secretary Lee Njiru said Mr Moi's family is displeased with "the negative and alarmist reports being peddled by unfeeling individual" including some media outlets.

"The true position is that Mzee Moi is in hospital being attended to by a professional medical team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein

"He is alert and conscious of his surroundings," the statement said.

The family asked the media not to publish alarming statements and wait for the medical bulletins issued through the official channel.

RECOVERY MESSAGES

"The family is extremely thankful and grateful to all Kenyans and well-wishers from abroad for their prayers and speedy recovery messages" Mr Njiru said.

Mr Moi was taken to The Nairobi Hospital for the second time in two weeks for a routine exam.

On Monday, Mr Njiru, allayed fears about his health saying, "It is true [that] Mzee Moi went to Nairobi Hospital today (Monday) but it [was for] a routine medical check-up."

He added: "It is prudent and advisable that everybody should go for medical check-up, so Mzee Moi went for a medical check up."

Mr Njiru said Dr Silverstein will determine how long Mr Moi will stay at the hospital.

"He is expected to go back home but that will be at the discretion of his personal physician; he will make the final decision."

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.