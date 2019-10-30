South Africa: Desperate Times As SA Unemployment Rate Hits 11-Year High

30 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The economy keeps reaching new milestones under President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, but sadly not the kind to showcase to voters. Stats SA said on Tuesday 29 October that the unemployment rate inched up to 29.1% in Q3, an 11-year high.

During the third quarter of this year, South Africa's sputtering economy failed to produce any meaningful job growth, with the unemployment rate climbing to 29.1% from 29% in the previous quarter. That is a record high, surpassing any previous quarter's peak since the start of Statistics South Africa's (StatsSA's) Quarterly Labour Force Survey in 2008.

Graph1

The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes those who have given up on fruitless efforts to find a job, was unchanged at 38.5%. That number is frankly a bit of a thumb suck and is almost certainly higher.

The bottom line is that there are still at least 6.7 million South Africans without a job and probably millions more.

"It's desperate. Structural rigidities stand in the way of any meaningful growth and employment," George Glynos, head of research and analytics at ETM Analytics, told Business Maverick.

A combination of poor government policies, which are deterring investment, and demographics are at play here. The economy...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

