Kenya: Parents Worry About Children's Security as Long Holidays Begin

With schools closed for the long holidays, fears have arisen among parents in Mombasa following a report by the Gender Based Violence Recovery Centre that children as young as seven years are sodomising each other.

The nurse in charge, Ms Saida Mwinyi, said they are worried about the increase in such cases and appealed to parents to monitor their children closely.

She added that most of the abuses, especially those involving minors, are perpetrated by close relatives.

The centre treats between 50 and 60 sexual abuse victims every month.

HARSH PUNISHMENT

Ms Jecinta Juma, who lives in Kisauni Sub-County where many cases have been reported, said courts should deal sternly with those found guilty of sexual abuse to serve as a deterrent for others.

Ms Mwinyi, a counsellor, noted that during their sensitisation campaigns, men reveal that they have been sexually abused but rarely sought for help.

She said that oral sex is emerging as a common form of abuse, but is rarely spoken about.

"But we need to talk to our children, going by the cases we have handled. It is worrying, and sad. We have received cases of minors between seven and eight years old sodomising each other," she said.

SODOMY CASES

The centre recorded an increase in sodomy cases in the previous two weeks, she said, and wondered how children even get to know about it.

She lamented that many sexual violence cases are reported late, noting that they should be reported within 72 hours so that the victims can be given drugs to prevent pregnancy, HIV/Aids and other illnesses for this mitigation to be most effective.

But she noted that many people do not know where to seek help for sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, Ms Grace Odembo, a counsellor and a director at Okoa Sasa, a Mombasa-based rescue centre, said the increase in sodomy has led to a surge in homosexuality in the region.

"If they are not properly counselled, they become homosexuals when they grow up," she said.

She urged parents to take greater care of their children and the government to create more awareness about sexual violence.

"Don't let your children go to public places alone. They should always be accompanied by a responsible adult. Always ensure that your child is in safe hands. Most abuse happens at home and is perpetrated by people we know.," she said.