South Africa: A Hefty Tobacco Tax Increase Will Raise Revenue and Improve Health

opinion

Tobacco harm costs the state an estimated R59-billion a year in direct medical costs and lost productivity as a result of death and illness. Increases in tobacco taxes can recoup the costs of tobacco to the health system.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will have his hands full in his mini-budget speech today, October 30, if he plans on delivering any roadmap to turn around the country's underperforming state-owned enterprises.

The medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) is the point of the financial year where the National Treasury re-evaluates its spending priorities for the year. Excise tax increases are only announced during the finance minister's Budget speech in February each year but the decision about how much the annual excise tax will increase by is taken during the period of the policy statement.

Today, Mboweni delivers his second policy statement at a time when cash-strapped Eskom requires another bailout.

While the minister's focus is likely to be on the needs of state-owned enterprises, balancing the budget means he will also have to think about ways of increasing revenue. We suggest, Minister, that you increase tobacco taxes substantially. Tobacco tax remains the most effective, least used, public health intervention to help curb the...