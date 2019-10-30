Nigeria: Let's Import Rice Into Nigeria - Vietnam

30 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Socialist Republic of Vietnam yesterday begged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to appeal to the Federal Government to allow its country import rice to Nigeria at discounted rates.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, made the appeal in Abuja when he led a five-man delegation to meet the Adams Oshiomshole-led National Working Committee.

He said the delegation would also meet Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to present similar demands.

Reacting, Oshiomhole said Nigeria would not accept such demand from Vietnam, advising the country to rather secure land and invest in rice production in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria would no longer become a dumping ground for unwanted chemicals and spoilt products among others, stressing that Nigeria's borders would remain closed until neighbouring countries learn to respect the rule of fair trade.

