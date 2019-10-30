Nigeria: Supreme Court Hears Atiku's Appeal Against Buhari Today

The Supreme Court will today hear the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23 poll.

Atiku and his party are challenging the September 11 judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed President Buhari's victory at the polls.

The appeals hearing has generated some controversies especially due to the silence of the Supreme Court on the justices that would constitute the panel, with the Coalition of United Progressives Party (CUPP) demanding the use of seniority in selecting them.

Speaking with our reporter yesterday, a senior member of Atiku's legal team, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), said they considered it strange that as at yesterday, the appellants still did not know those that would constitute the panel.

"It is strange, but we are prepared. For us, the Supreme Court is one. Ours is to go there and present our case and we believe they (court) will do justice in this matter. This matter is one that transcends party politics because it is a matter that will define future elections in the country.

"Also, it is a decision that the lower courts will now be guided by. So, we believe the Supreme Court will rise to the task notwithstanding who the individual members of the panel may be," he said.

He added that the appellants were "extremely prepared with about 66 grounds of appeal and the arguments we have articulated both in our briefs of argument and reply brief. We are very comfortable that the Supreme Court will do justice."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said they hope that the apex court would look into the substance of the case "as they have said in previous cases that the approach now is towards substantial justice and not technical justice. So, we are very optimistic."

On his part, Dr Alex Izinyon (SAN), a top member of President Buhari's legal team said the team is not particularly interested in knowing beforehand the justices of the court that would constitute the panel to hear the appeals.

The hearing is coming over a month after Atiku and his party, on September 23, filed 66 grounds of appeal before the apex court to challenge the judgment of the tribunal.

Meanwhile, the PDP has said that its evidence would give it victory at the Supreme Court against the APC.

The PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan insisted that it had evidence that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

"The PDP cautions the APC and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from their blackmails and irresponsible allegations against the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, as such can never sway the Supreme Court to alter the course in the matter.

"The party says the APC, being discomfited by the weight of evidence against it and President Buhari, has resorted to cooked-up stories, inventions and threats, in a bid to smokescreen its machinations against the Supreme Court; all characteristic of individuals desperate to distract the court," the party said.