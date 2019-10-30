South Africa: Captain Kolisi in a World Cup Final - a Long Walk to Acceptance and Equality

analysis

There are hundreds of iconic pictures that capture the power, grace, intensity, skill and drama of a sporting contest. Muhammad Ali standing over a prone Sonny Liston, snarling at him is one. Joost van der Westhuizen cutting Jonah Lomu down in full flight during the 1995 Rugby World Cup final is another. But only a handful of pictures blur the lines between sport and society because their subjects transcend those barriers.

Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their gloved right fists at the medal ceremony after the 200m final at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City is one of those sporting moments that was about far more than sport. Smith and Carlos were raising awareness for Black Consciousness.

Nelson Mandela passing the William Webb Ellis Cup to Francois Pienaar at Ellis Park in 1995 was another image that not only isolated a moment in time, but sealed an emotional state of a nation in a frame.

It was a picture that captured a mood of hope, of reconciliation and of what was possible in a country ravaged by years of segregation and inequality. Of course, 24 years on, South Africa continues to have many challenges and most of the...