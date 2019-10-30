South Africa: 'Anti-Abortion Doctor' to Face Charges of Dissuading Patient From Terminating Pregnancy

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabo Mafolo

On the second day of the professional misconduct hearing into Jacques de Vos, the Health Professionals Council of South Africa committee decided the first two charges against De Vos would remain. For two years, De Vos could not practise as a doctor when 2 Military Hospital in Cape Town refused to sign off on his internship after he was charged with professional misconduct.

On Tuesday morning, 29 October 2019, a Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) committee made a decision on arguments by Jacques de Vos's representative that the four counts of professional misconduct brought against him should be dismissed. The committee said the first two charges of professional misconduct would remain. However, the committee reserved its views on the third and fourth charges as there was still information they needed to see before making their decision, said Andre Swart, chairperson of the committee.

In the first charge, De Vos is accused of dissuading a patient from terminating her pregnancy in 2016 when he was at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, Cape Town. In the second charge, De Vos is accused of failing to respect the patient's autonomy.

Before the committee adjourned to discuss their final decision, there seemed...

