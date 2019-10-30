South Africa: Old Mutual Takes Aim At Judge Who Ruled in Peter Moyo's Favour

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Old Mutual wants Judge Brian Mashile to recuse himself. In court papers, Old Mutual's head of legal, Craig McLeod, said the insurance group 'respectfully' fears that it wouldn't be possible for Judge Mashile to 'fairly and impartially adjudicate' contempt of court proceedings, which were launched by Peter Moyo.

Not even SA's judiciary is safe from intense criticism in the five-month-old public battle between Old Mutual and its axed-but-reinstated CEO Peter Moyo.

First, Old Mutual board chair Trevor Manuel flubbed at a media conference on 13 September when he attacked a ruling by Judge Brian Mashile on 30 July that temporarily reinstated Moyo as CEO because his axing was unlawful.

The same Johannesburg High Court ruling blocked Old Mutual from appointing Moyo's successor, leaving the insurance group without a permanent CEO for months.

Moyo was suspended on 24 May and fired on 18 June for his handling of a conflict of interest relating to his private firm, NMT Capital, in which Old Mutual holds a 20% stake.

Responding to the bruising court loss - delivered by Judge Mashile - Manuel described the former as a "single individual who happens to wear a robe" holding court over the insurance group's entire board....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

